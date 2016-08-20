Bariatric Surgery Impact on Reproductive Hormones, Semen Analysis, and Sperm DNA Fragmentation in Men with Severe Obesity: Prospective Study - Beyond the Abstract

The impact of obesity on male sex hormones is well-known. On the other side, the effects of bariatric surgery on sperm parameters remain controversial. Until now, studies have reached opposite conclusions. While some authors have shown improvement or no changes in semen parameters,1,2 others have shown a worrying decrease on semen quality.3
In our study, severely obese men submitted to bariatric surgery experienced worsening on their classic semen parameters, despite the marked improvement on sexual hormones. With these results, we hope to raise the red flag on urologist evaluation prior to bariatric surgery on male patients with family building ambitions.
Written by: Guilherme Jacom Abdulmassih Wood, Division of Urology, Hospital das Clínicas HCFMUSP, Faculdade de Medicina, Universidade de São Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil
