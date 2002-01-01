Impact of the Extent of Lymph Node Dissection on Survival Outcomes in Clinically Lymph Node-Positive Bladder Cancer - Beyond the Abstract

In this retrospective multicenter study, we investigated whether performing an ePLND at the time of RC would impact the anatomic distribution of recurrences, recurrence-free (RFS), and overall survival (OS) compared to sPLND in cTany N1-3 M0 BCa.4 PLND templates were defined according to the EAU guideline recommendation. Perioperative treatment with platin-based combination chemotherapy was allowed. To account for differences between template groups, propensity score matching was performed.
A total of 510 patients were matched, with 41% receiving induction chemotherapy. In the ePLND group, significantly more lymph nodes were removed compared to sPLND (median lymph nodes removed 24 vs. 16; p<0.001). Among pN0 patients, 33% did not receive induction chemotherapy. The median time to recurrence was 8 months (IQR 4-15), with approximately 30% of patients experiencing distant disease recurrence and 13% locoregional disease recurrence. With a median follow-up of alive patients of 30 months (IQR 13-51), we found no benefit in RFS or OS for performing an ePLND at the time of RC in clinically lymph node-positive (cN+) BCa patients, as confirmed through uni- and multivariable analyses. This finding persisted when patients were stratified according to the induction chemotherapy status.
In summary, performing an ePLND did not improve RFS or OS compared to performing a sPLND in cN+ patients. cN+ BCa is a highly heterogeneous disease associated with a significant staging bias.
This was a study from the CLIPOLY (Clinically Positive Lymph Nodes) study group.
Written by: Markus von Deimling1,2 and Shahrokh F. Shariat1,3-7 on behalf of the CLIPOLY study group collaborators
- Department of Urology, Comprehensive Cancer Center, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria
- Department of Urology, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany
- Department of Urology, University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas, Texas, USA
- Hourani Center for Applied Scientific Research, Al-Ahliyya Amman University, Amman, Jordan
- Karl Landsteiner Institute of Urology and Andrology, Vienna, Austria
- Department of Urology, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, New York, USA
- Department of Urology, Second Faculty of Medicine, Charles University, Prague, Czech Republic
