Spouses Speak Up: The Impact of Mesh Sling Complications on the Patient's Spouse - A Qualitative Analysis Study

Methods: After IRB approval, the spouses of patients who underwent surgery for MUS complications at a single tertiary care institution participated in qualitative interviews. Using an interview guide with standardized prompts, semi-structured interviews were conducted. Interviews were transcribed verbatim and reviewed line-by-line by two researchers independently. Inductive content analysis was used to code the transcripts and identify themes, and consensus was achieved by the research team.
Results: Seven male spouses participated in qualitative interviews, and several themes and subthemes were identified. First, spouses expressed feelings of regret. They described that their partner's dyspareunia detracted from their intimate relationship. The participants also reported the negative impact on their lives and their households. Due to the personal nature of the issue, couples would avoid involving friends and family, creating a sense of isolation. Finally, they expressed hope of finding a healthcare team experienced with mesh complications and invested in their spouse's improvement.
Conclusions: Spouses of women who experience MUS complications serve as caregivers and provide support; they are impacted by adverse outcomes. It is important to acknowledge their role in patients' health care experiences and learn from their insights. Our study lays the foundation for future work and ultimately for improving the experiences of patients and their spouses with MUS surgery and potential complications.
Shreeya Popat,1 Jennifer Chyu,2 Una Lee3
- Section of Urology and Renal Transplantation, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, Seattle, WA.
- Department of Urology, University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, WA.
- Section of Urology and Renal Transplantation, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, Seattle, WA.