The prevalence of stone disease is increasing in our Medicare patient population. Previously identified trends for increasing ureteroscopy and decreasing shockwave lithotripsy continue in this more contemporary series.For the first time, we also identify an increase in rates of percutaneous nephrolithotomy. Recognizing procedural trends and anticipating increased demands for care and access will help facilitate health policy and align resources.Written by: Manoj Monga MD. FACS. FRCS (Glasgow), Professor & Chair Department of Urology, University of California San Diego School of Medicine, San Diego CA