FDA Approves Myovant Sciences’ ORGOVYX (relugolix), the First and Only Oral GnRH Receptor Antagonist for Advanced Prostate Cancer

“With the approval of ORGOVYX, men with advanced prostate cancer now have a new oral treatment option that has demonstrated robust efficacy and safety, all with one pill taken once-a-day,” said Lynn Seely, M.D., chief executive officer of Myovant Sciences, Inc. “We have successfully built our commercial capabilities to bring this newly approved treatment to the urologists and oncologists who care for men with advanced prostate cancer with the goal of establishing ORGOVYX as the new standard of care. We are incredibly grateful to the men and investigators who participated in the HERO study and to the FDA for expediting the review and approval of ORGOVYX through its Priority Review pathway.”
The currently approved therapies of his type for prostate cancer are injected or placed as small implants under the skin. Patients no longer will need to schedule depot injections at their physician's offices.
“I am enormously pleased by the approval of ORGOVYX and believe it has the potential to usher in a new standard of care for men with prostate cancer requiring androgen deprivation therapy,” said Neal Shore, M.D., medical director of the Carolina Urologic Research Center and HERO program steering committee member. “For the first time, we now have a once-daily oral treatment that effectively and rapidly suppresses testosterone. The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the importance of oral treatments as men with prostate cancer continue to experience difficulties and risks traveling to receive injections.”