











SHARE

Penile Prosthesis Complications: Planning, Prevention, and Decision Making - Beyond the Abstract Published 25 January 2019 Inflatable penile prosthesis (IPP) is the gold standard treatment for erectile dysfunction (ED) refractory to medical therapy. Improvements in device design and surgical techniques have reduced all-cause complication rates to <5%. Surgeons can further reduce risk by having a strategy for common preoperative, intraoperative, and postoperative complications.

Important preoperative considerations include patient and device selection. Patients should be screened for preexisting psychosocial variables that may negatively affect the short- and long-term success of the operation. The mnemonic “CURSED Patient” can aid in screening: Compulsive/obsessive, Unrealistic, Revision, Surgeon Shopping, Entitled, Denial, and Psychiatric [1]. Selecting the right prosthesis model is critical to ensure long-term patient satisfaction. The AMS 700 CX and Coloplast Titan IPP have girth-expanding cylinders that facilitate penile straightening; they are recommended for patients with Peyronie’s Disease [2]. Narrow base models are a great option for patients with severe corporal fibrosis [3].



Intraoperative complications include hematoma, floppy glans, corporal fibrosis, corporal perforation, urethral injury, and bladder or bowel injury. Hematoma complication rates can be reduced to as low as 0.9% by incorporating closed suction drainage, partial device inflation, and compressive dressings [4]. Floppy glans is most common in uncircumcised patients and can be caused by using an undersized IPP cylinder or by failure to fully dilate the corpora distally. This is corrected surgically with a hemi-circumcisional incision opposite the direction of tilting. The glans is dissected from the distal tips of the corpora and anchored to the distal tunica albuginea with a permanent suture [5]. Corporal fibrosis is most often seen in patients with previous intracorporal injection therapy, a history of diabetes, or past incidence of ischemic priapism [4,7]. Mild fibrosis can be managed with careful dilation using cavernotomes [7]. Serious fibrosis may require the use of a downsized implant [8]. Patients with corporal fibrosis are at increased risk for corporal crossover and perforation. Proximal corporal perforation is identified by sudden loss of resistance while dilating and can be treated with a rear-tip extender sling or windsock patch [6,7]. Distal corporal perforation is more serious, as it can lead to urethral injury. If distal perforation occurs, surgery is usually aborted, and a distal fluid challenge test is used to check for urethral injury [5]. A urethral injury should be repaired over a Foley catheter, with care taken to avoid contact with suture lines when closing the urethral and tunical defects, due to the risk of fistula development and infection [9]. The risk of bladder injury is reduced by complete bladder drainage prior to reservoir placement [8]. If bladder injury occurs, immediate 2-layer repair is recommended with contralateral or ectopic reservoir placement [6]. If bowel injury occurs, abandon implantation and consult general surgery.



Postoperative complications include infection, device erosion, and glandular ischemia. Infection remains one of the most clinically significant complications of a penile prosthesis. Primary implant infection rates range from 1-4%10. Patients with spinal cord injuries, IPP revision surgery, penile reconstruction, and long-term steroid use have increased risk of infection [11-13]. If infection occurs, treatment should be attempted with broad-spectrum antibiotics. If the patient's condition improves, consider the Mulcahy salvage procedure; if the patient's condition worsens, remove prosthesis [10,14]. Device erosion is most common in patients with spinal cord injuries due to decreased sensation masking pain of impending erosion and their dependence on catheterization for bladder management [10,15]. In the case of impending ventrolateral or ventromedial erosion, Mulcahy’s corporoplasty is recommended to reseat the cylinder in a more secure location [16]. Glandular ischemia is likely due to interruption of the dorsal penile arteries and can lead to penile gangrene or organ loss [17]. It presents with a dusky glans on the first post-operative day and should be treated with immediate prosthesis removal [18].



IPP is a safe, effective treatment for ED refractory to medical therapy, and will likely remain a key treatment option in the future. With careful planning for potential complications, surgeons can ensure the best outcome for patients.



Written By: Brian P Dick, Nicholas Scherzer, Andrew T. Gabrielson, Tulane University School of Medicine, Department of Urology, New Orleans, LA, USA.



Reference:

1. Trost LW, Baum N, Hellstrom WJ. Managing the difficult penile prosthesis patient. J Sex Med. 2013;10(4):893-906; quiz 907.



2. Montague DK, Angermeier KW, Lakin MM, Ingleright BJ. AMS 3-Piece Inflatable Penile Prosthesis Implantation in Men with Peyronie's Disease: Comparison of CX and Ultrex Cylinders. The Journal of Urology. 1996;156(5):1633-1635.



3. Merrill DC, Javaheri P. Mentor inflatable penile prosthesis Preliminary clinical results in 30 patients. Urology. 1984;23(5, Supplement):72-74.



4. O'Rourke TK, Jr., Erbella A, Zhang Y, Wosnitzer MS. Prevention, identification, and management of post-operative penile implant complications of infection, hematoma, and device malfunction. Translational andrology and urology. 2017;6(Suppl 5): S832-S848.



5. Mulcahy JJ. The Prevention and Management of Noninfectious Complications of Penile Implants. Sexual Medicine Reviews. 2015;3(3):203-213.



6. Sharma D, Smith RP. Troubleshooting intraoperative complications of penile prosthesis placement. Translational Andrology and Urology. 2017:S892-S897.



7. Garber BB, Lim C. Inflatable Penile Prosthesis Insertion in Men with Severe Intracorporal Fibrosis. Current urology. 2017;10(2):92-96.



8. Morey AF, Cefalu CA, Hudak SJ. High Submuscular Placement of Urologic Prosthetic Balloons and Reservoirs via Transscrotal Approach. The Journal of Sexual Medicine. 2013;10(2):603-610.



9. Sadeghi-Nejad H, Fam M. Penile prosthesis surgery in the management of erectile dysfunction. Arab Journal of Urology. 2013;11(3):245-253.



10. Narang GL, Figler BD, Coward RM. Preoperative counseling and expectation management for inflatable penile prosthesis implantation. Translational Andrology and Urology. 2017:S869-S880.



11. Wilson SK, Zumbe J, Henry GD, Salem EA, Delk JR, Cleves MA. Infection Reduction Using Antibiotic-Coated Inflatable Penile Prosthesis. Urology. 2007;70(2):337-340.



12. Kava BR, Kanagarajah P, Ayyathurai R. Contemporary Revision Penile Prosthesis Surgery Is Not Associated with a High Risk of Implant Colonization or Infection: A Single-Surgeon Series. The Journal of Sexual Medicine. 2011;8(5):1540-1546.



13. Collins KP, Hackler RH. Complications of Penile Prostheses in the Spinal Cord Injury Population. The Journal of Urology. 1988;140(5, Part 1):984-985.



14. Brant MD, Ludlow JK, Mulcahy JJ. The Prosthesis Salvage Operation: Immediate Replacement of the Infected Penile Prosthesis. The Journal of Urology. 1996;155(1):155-157.



15. Kim YD, Yang SO, Lee JK, Jung TY, Shim HB. Usefulness of a malleable penile prosthesis in patients with a spinal cord injury. Int J Urol. 2008;15(10):919-923.



16. Mulcahy JJ. DISTAL CORPOROPLASTY FOR LATERAL EXTRUSION OF PENILE PROSTHESIS CYLINDERS. The Journal of Urology. 1999;161(1):193-195.



17. Yildirim A, Basok Ek Fau - Basaran A, Basaran A Fau - Tokuc R, Tokuc R. Gangrene of the distal penis after implantation of malleable penile prosthesis in a diabetic patient. (0741-238X (Print)).



18. Wilson SK, Mora-Estaves C, Egydio P, et al. Glans Necrosis Following Penile Prosthesis Implantation: Prevention and Treatment Suggestions. Urology. 2017;107:144-148.