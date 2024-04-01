Prostate Cancer Patient Summits
April 6, 2024
Join us for the 2024 Prostate Cancer Symposium at Moffitt Cancer Center - Magnolia Campus on Saturday, April 6, 2024 from 8:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. This event is open to the public, with an emphasis on patients and minority populations. The goals are to 1) increase awareness of existing and new prostate cancer treatments and resources, 2) discuss advances in health disparities research specific to prostate cancer, and 3) engage the community in meaningful dialogue with leading prostate cancer clinicians and researchers.
For more information and to register, click here. If you have questions, please email Kenisha Avery at or call 813-745-2943.
This event is hosted by the Prostate Cancer Foundation and Moffitt Cancer Center.
See event Agenda here.