AUA 2016: Percutaneous nerve stimulation for overactive bladder: cost-effectiveness compared to mono and dual pharmacotherapy - Session Highlights

San Diego, CA USA (UroToday.com) Jeremy Ockrim from London, United Kingdom presented data comparing cost effectiveness for percutaneous tibial nerve stimulation (PTNS) versus oral therapy.

The authors used a Spanish Markov model with a 5 year time horizon to evaluate costs of PTNS and mono and dual pharmacologic treatment. The model used rates of persistence with therapy of 60% at 2 years for PTNS, and 24% for mono and dual therapy. For PTNS, the 5 year cumulative cost was £8,011 , and the quality-adjusted life- years (QALY) were 3.45. For pharmacologic monotherapy, the cost was £3,451, and QALY 2.92 and for dual therapy, cost was £5,222 and QALY 3.11.

They concluded that PTNS has a greater overall cost, but is also more effective than mono or dual therapy, and therefore does provide a reasonable value in treating overactive bladder.

Presented By: Jeremy Ockrim, MD

Written By: Lindsey Cassini Cox M.D. Clinical Assistant Professor, Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, MUSC Health, Medical University of South Carolina, at the 2016 AUA Annual Meeting - May 6 - 10, 2016 – San Diego, California, USA