AUA 2016: Translating Unique Learning for Incontinence Prevention, the TULIP Project: Comparative effectiveness study of a diverse population of adult women receiving bladder health education. - Session Highlights

San Diego, CA USA (UroToday.com) Diane Newman from the University of Pennsylvania presented a study of the effects of a bladder health education intervention on 647 women who reported no incontinence or slight incontinence at two centers.

The educational intervention was either a two hour face-to-face class or a 20 minute DVD on practices for bladder health. The outcome of the intervention was measured by self-reported incontinence, as measured by the International Consultation on Incontinence-Short Form (ICIQ-SF).

Intention to treat analysis showed no difference between ICIQ scores at 12 or at 24 months between the groups, and the authors conclude that a short video presentation is a similarly effective method of delivering bladder health information as a 2 hour class.

The authors also describe a trend toward decreasing overall ICIQ scores in both groups, and when taking into account an expected rate of development of incontinence, which they conclude indicates that these interventions can be used as primary prevention for urinary incontinence.

Presented By: Diane Newman, MD

Written By: Lindsey Cassini Cox M.D. Clinical Assistant Professor, Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, MUSC Health, Medical University of South Carolina, at the 2016 AUA Annual Meeting - May 6 - 10, 2016 – San Diego, California, USA