AUA 2016: SUFU at the AUA Updated Neuro-Urology Terminology & Classification of Neurogenic Lower Urinary Tract Dysfunction - Session Highlights

San Diego, CA USA (UroToday.com) Jerzy Gajewski presented the updated Neuro-Urology Terminology & Classification of Neurogenic Lower Urinary Tract Dysfunction from the International Continence Society committee.

He discussed changes and additions, including new categories of Clinical Conditions including descriptions of symptomatic and asymptomatic autonomic dysreflexia. In the Urodynamics section, several categories remained the same, additions include sustained detrusor overactivity - which is a detrusor contraction that does not return to baseline, as well as compound detrusor contraction, which are simultaneous additive contractions. Another term, detrusor leak point volume, was added to describe the volume at which the detrusor leak point pressure occurs.

Overall, this session highlighted ongoing efforts on the important topic of standardization of terminology and the consensus of the committee should be integrated into clinical practice and research in neurogenic bladder.

Presented By: Jerzy Gajewski, MD

Written By: Lindsey Cassini Cox M.D. Clinical Assistant Professor, Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, MUSC Health, Medical University of South Carolina, at the 2016 AUA Annual Meeting - May 6 - 10, 2016 – San Diego, California, USA