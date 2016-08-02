AUA 2016: Effect of parity and type of delivery on patient-reported urinary outcomes: results from a nationwide sample

The NHANES database was queried for all women who responded to UI questions (during 2005-2011) and where age and BMI was known. Excluded were women who underwent bot vaginal delivery (VD) and cesarean section (CD), prior hysterectomy, prolapse, had given birth > 20 years from the time of the survey, and had given birth < 2 yrs from time of survey.
A total of 2282 women met the criteria. Not surprisingly, women who has a single VD had an increased rate of significant UI (46.2%) and SUI (stress urinary incontinence) (37.6%) but not urgency UI (32.8%) when compared to a single CD. This was also true for women who had multiple VDs. Women who had single VD who had significant UI had increased bother than those women who had a single CD.
Conclusion: type of delivery had a large effect on patient-reported UI rates.
Presented by: Michael Daugherty, Timothy Byler, Natasha Ginzburg at 2016 AUA Annual Meeting - May 6 - 10, 2016 – San Diego, California, USA
Written by:
Diane K. Newman, DNP, Adjunct Professor of Urology in Surgery, Research Investigator Senior and Co-Director, Penn Center for Continence and Pelvic Health
University of Pennsylvania, Division of Urology, 3400 Spruce Street, 3rd Floor Perelman Bldg, Philadelphia, PA. 19104
