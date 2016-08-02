AUA 2016: The effects of a heating pad on anxiety, pain, and distress during urodynamic study in the female patient with stress urinary incontinence

Study randomized women with stress UI who were undergoing urodynamic studies, an unpleasant and painful procedure. The author’s postulated that a heating pads applied on the patient’ lower back would alleviate these side effects. 74 women were randomized to either a heating pad (n=34) or a control group who did not receive a heating pad (n=37).Subjects completed the State-Trait Anxiety Inventory (STAI) and assessed the degree of pain and distress using a visual analog scale. The mean anxiety level (per STAI) was significantly lower in the heating pad group compared to the control group. The heating pad group also showed significantly lower pain and distress score. These outcomes of this study has clinical application as adding a heating pad is simple, economical and effective in decreasing a patient’s feelings of anxiety, pain, and distress.Presented by: Ji Yun Chae, et al at 2016 AUA Annual Meeting - May 6 - 10, 2016 – San Diego, California, USA



Written by:

Diane K. Newman, DNP, Adjunct Professor of Urology in Surgery, Research Investigator Senior and Co-Director, Penn Center for Continence and Pelvic Health

University of Pennsylvania, Division of Urology, 3400 Spruce Street, 3rd Floor Perelman Bldg, Philadelphia, PA. 19104

