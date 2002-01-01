AUA 2016
Viewing 1-20 of 168 articles
AUA 2016: Utilization trends of advanced practice providers for office procedural urologic care in the United States from 2003 to 2014
AUA 2016: Comparison of urinary tract infection rates associated with transurethral catheterization, suprapubic tube (SPT) and clean intermittent catheterization (CIC) in the postoperative setting: a network meta-analysis
AUA 2016: Pervasive biofilm coverage: an analysis of biofilm information indwelling urinary catheters
AUA 2016: Oral cyclosporine for interstitial cystitis, efficacy, side effects and impact of clinical phenotype on outcomes
AUA 2016: Contemporary practice patterns and voiding cystourethrograms (VCUG) use: The impact of evidence-based guidelines
AUA 2016: STENTRACKER: A Smartphone application for the prevention of “forgotten” retained ureteral stents (RUS)
AUA 2016: Chronic prostate inflammation predicts symptom progression in chronic prostatitis/chronic pelvic pain
AUA 2016: The effects of a heating pad on anxiety, pain, and distress during urodynamic study in the female patient with stress urinary incontinence
AUA 2016: Procedures for pelvic organ prolapse and stress urinary incontinence: a national comparison of postoperative complications between urologists and gynecologists
AUA 2016: For Adults with Nocturia, A Significant Advance in a Potential New Treatment - Session Highlights
AUA 2016: Baseline prostate atrophy is associated with lower tumor volume in men with prostate cancer on repeat biopsy - Poster Session Highlights
AUA 2016: Medical Risk Factors For Chronic Kidney Disease In Patients With Normal Baseline Kidney Function are Not Independent Predictors Of Worse Renal Function Outcomes Following Robotic Partial Nephrectomy - Poster Session Highlights
AUA 2016: Body Mass Index (BMI) and the clinico-pathological characteristics of localized renal masses – an international multi-institutional study. - Poster Session Highlights
AUA 2016: Pathologic and Biochemical Outcomes among African-American and Caucasian Men with Low-Risk Prostate Cancer in the SEARCH Database: Implications for Active Surveillance Candidacy - Poster Session Highlights
AUA 2016: Findings and Impact of Early Imaging Following Partial Nephrectomy - Poster Session Highlights
AUA 2016: Evaluation of a potency fullness scaler at 3 months is predictive of overall 2 year outcomes after RARP - Poster Session Highlights