AUA 2016: Racial disparities in quality metrics of muscle invasive bladder cancer - Session Highlights

San Diego, CA USA (UroToday.com) In this session, Dr. Meyer and colleagues from the Brigham and Women’s hospital presented their work looking at racial disparities in quality metrics of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Four quality metrics – receipt of neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NAC), time to treatment 3 months or less, 10 or more lymph nodes removed at time of The National Cancer Database (NCDB) was used to identify all patients undergoing radical cystectomy and stratified all by race (non-Hispanic white, African-American, Asian, and Hispanic/Latino.

The authors noted no difference in the number of quality metrics received (1 or less versus 2 or more) based on race. There were significant differences in time to treatment and diversion type. After adjustment, African-American patients had significantly worse overall survival (HR 1.22, 95% CI 1.11-1.35).

They concluded that African-American patients had worse overall survival despite correcting for potential confounding variables and that further investigation should be done regarding potential biologic and epidemiologic factors affecting race and muscle-invasive bladder cancer.

Presented By: Christian Meyer, MD

Written By: Benjamin T. Ristau, MD; Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia, PA at the 2016 AUA Annual Meeting - May 6 - 10, 2016 – San Diego, California, USA

Follow on Twitter: @benristau