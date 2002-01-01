ASCO GU 2016 Urologists’ experiences with treatment of castration-resistant prostate cancer. - Poster Session Highlights

San Francisco, CA USA (UroToday.com) Dr. Daniel M. Geynisman from Fox Chase Cancer Center presented on the role of Urologists in treatment of castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The groups sent a 9-item REDCap survey to 697 Society of Urologic Oncology (SUO) members and ased them to fill it out without a financial incentive. Urologists were asked whether they would and/or have treated men with CRPC, what barriers they experienced, and how these barriers may be overcome.

84 surveys were completed and 86% of these reported that it was within the scope of urologists to prescribe therapy for CRPC. Abiraterone, enzalutamide, sipuleucel-T, or Radium-223 was prescribed by 51%. 52% of urologists were aware of other urologists who prescribed these drugs. Education on the use of these drugs was mostly from self-study (19%)P, national meetings (19%), pharmaceutical representatives (17%), and informal discussions with colleagues (16%).

27% of urologists reported no barriers to management. Those who reported barriers reported that side-effect management (23%), time it takes to counsel patients (14%), and their practice’s time and energy costs (14%) were the greatest obstacles to using these medications. 34% felt that more educational sessions at national meetings or greater support from professional organizations would help them increase drug administration.

53% see the recent changes in management of CRPC as increasing the collaboration between urologists and medical oncologists and 30% believe administering medications for CRPC increases their relationship with their CRPC patients.

In conclusion, the majority of SUO respondents agreed that it is within the scope of urologists to administer therapy for CRPC patients. Some would be encouraged to administer the therapies via a greater support from professional organizations and education at the national meetings.

Presented By:

Dr. Daniel M. Geynisman

Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia, PA

Reported By:

Mohammed Haseebuddin, MD at the 2016 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium - January 7 - 9, 2016 – San Francisco, CA

Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia, PA