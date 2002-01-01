ASCO GU 2016 Best of Journals: Prostate Cancer Medical Oncology - Session Highlights

San Francisco, CA USA (UroToday.com) There were many exciting developments in 2015 that furthered our understanding of how best to treat patients with metastatic prostate cancer (PC). In this session, Dr. Efstathiou highlighted three basic themes in review: (1) the re-emergence of chemohormonal therapy in the metastatic, hormone naïve setting, (2) a better understanding of the genetics and biology of PC leading to greater therapeutic potential and (3) the enumeration of therapeutic targets beyond the androgen axis.

The hypothesis that chemotherapy combined with androgen ablation will prolong the survival of men with hormone naïve metastatic PC was reiterated in 2015 with the reports of the CHAARTTED (Sweeney et al, NEJM 2015) and STAMPEDE (James et al, Lancet 2015) trials. The former demonstrated an unprecedented almost 14 month benefit in overall survival for all comers, a difference which persisted in men with high volume mHNPC as well (HR for death 0.6, 95%CI 0.45-0.81). STAMPEDE confirmed these findings with improved survival in patients receiving docetaxol in the hormone-naïve disease state.

Second, Dr. Efsthathiou touched on biologic insights of clinical relevance and focused on making practice more precise. The evolutionary history of lethal metastatic prostate cancer was explored by Gundem and colleagues (Nature 2015). They performed whole exome sequencing of 51 tumor samples from 10 patients and demonstrated primary to met spread which may involve more than one subclone from the primary tumor. Second, metastatic site to metastatic site spread was noted to be common. Tumor suppressor gene defects were noted to be single events that often occurred early in the disease process (Aparicio et al, CCR 2015). AR signaling gene lesions were typically multiple and convergent events (Taplin et al, JCO 2015). Finally, non-metastatic clones persist and appear to continue to evolve in the prostate after androgen ablation leading to consideration of primary tumor treatment in the metastatic disease state (Chapin et al, NC01751438).

Third, Dr. Efsthathiou commended the work done by the Stand Up to Cancer (SU2C) Prostate Dream Team. The Dream Team performed a multi-institutional integrative clinical sequencing of 150 metastatic castration-resistant PC (mCRPC) and noted that approximately 90% of mCRPC harbor clinically actionable molecular alterations, 23% of mCRPC harbor DNA repair pathway aberrations, and 8% harbor germline findings (which may represent a need for genetic counseling).

In her opinion, the paper of the year in this space of targeting advanced PC beyond the androgen axis looked at DNA-repair defects and olaparib in metastatic PC (Mateo et al., NEJM 2015). Of 50 men included in the study, 16 men were biomarker positive for DNA repair defects. Fourteen (87.5%) of these biomarker positive patients responded relative to only 2/33 (6.1%) biomarker negative patients who responded. Thus, for biomarker positive patients, DNA-repair mechanisms can be targeted and lead to improved prognosis for these patients.

In conclusion, Dr. Efsthathiou saw 2015 as a year of progress leading to great promise for 2016. Chemotherapy has found a role in the mHNPC setting. The role of the primary tumor in lethal progression has been supported by detailed characterization. The genetic landscape of PC has revealed convergence around androgen receptor alterations and loss of tumor suppressors. Finally, new therapeutic targets have been identified and are exploitable clinically.

Presented By:

Eleni Efstathiou, MD, PhD

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Reported By:

Benjamin T. Ristau, MD at the 2016 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium - January 7 - 9, 2016 – San Francisco, CA

Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia, PA