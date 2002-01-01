ASCO GU 2016 Open-label phase II study evaluating the efficacy of concurrent administration of radium Ra 223 dichloride (Ra-223) and abiraterone acetate (AA) in men with castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) patients with symptomatic bone metastases

San Francisco, CA USA (UroToday.com) Radium 223 (Ra-223) is an intravenous α-emitting radioisotope and a calcium mimetic that forms complexes with hydroxyapatite at sites of bone metastases for castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) patients. Abiraterone acetate (AA) is an oral CYP17A1 inhibitor which interrupts androgen synthesis. The present abstract presents an interim report of a prospective study evaluating the combination of Ra-223 and AA+prednisone in patients with mCRPC and symptomatic bony metastases.

eRADicAte is an open-label phase 2 prospective trial (NCT02097303). The primary outcome is efficacy assessed by tracking bone pain assessments and quality of life questionnaires. Secondary outcome measures include safety data and reporting of any adverse events. Time to measurable disease progression, skeletal-related events, and PSA progression are other defined endpoints.

Of 36 subjects enrolled, 30 have received the full 5 cycles of Rad-223 with concurrent AA+prednisone. Patients reported an overall decrease in reported bone pain from initial invitation to participate in the trial to completion of the study period. Significant decreases were seen in bone pain interfering with work, general activity, and mood. With regard to quality of life measures, patients reported less pain, fewer life interference from disease, and improved sleep quality.

In conclusion, the authors report interim findings to suggest that the combination of Rad-223 with AA+prednisone improves patient quality of life, decreases bone pain, and stabilizes ECOG scores relative to baseline levels. The full term results are anticipated.

Neal D. Shore, MD

University of South Carolina

Benjamin T. Ristau, MD at the 2016 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium - January 7 - 9, 2016 – San Francisco, CA

Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia, PA